Giro Stage 11 preview: A hilly stage suited for a break

After an exciting TT on Tuesday, the 2025 Giro d’Italia shifts back to rugged terrain with a demanding 186km ride from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne’ Monti. While not classed as mountainous, the stage packs in 3,850m of climbing, including the savage Alpe San Pellegrino—13.7km at 8.8 per cent with ramps hitting 19 per cent—returning to the race for the first time in 25 years. The climb comes mid-stage, likely sparking an early battle for the breakaway. The final 60 km are relentless, with category two climbs at Toano and Pietra di Bismantova. A technical, punchy run-in, including an 8 per cent ramp and a final uphill drag, promises a tense, selective finish.

Tuesday’s Stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia, a time trial through Tuscany, was marked by rain in its second half, which heavily influenced the GC standings. Primož Roglič narrowed the gap to Juan Ayuso, who in turn came within 25 seconds of teammate Isaac del Toro’s pink jersey. Daan Hoole celebrated his first-ever WorldTour victory, while Derek Gee posted the 14th fastest time and jumped to 12th overall.

With two UAE Team Emirates riders leading the G.C., it will be interesting to see what happens next. Ayuso is the team leader and it’s clear he wants to win—but del Toro is the next big thing. Will we have flashbacks to a Bernard Hinault–Greg LeMond inner rivalry for this Giro? Either way, hopefully Israel – Premier Tech rider Derek Gee can continue to climb up the G.C. When he began this Grand Tour he most likely was aiming for a podium. However, with his tough Stage 1, a top-10 is perhaps becoming his goal. But you never know…

You can check out the Giro on FloBikes.com. Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

