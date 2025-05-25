Giro Stage 15 preview: To the mountains they go

The second week ends on storied ground with a punishing 217 km ride from Fiume Veneto to Asiago. Steeped in World War I history, Stage 15 features serious climbing: first the legendary Monte Grappa (25.1 km at 5.7 per cent), then the climb to Dori (16.4 km at 5.4 per cent). Monte Grappa, tackled from Romano d’Ezzelino, comes too far from the finish for major GC attacks, but it will definitely tenderize some legs. Expect fireworks on Dori, where sharper gradients and the Red Bull KM in Enego set the stage for decisive moves.

A very tough finale

The final 26 km into Asiago are relentless – perfect for late ambushes or brave solo efforts. A breakaway win is the most likely outcome. Lorenzo Fortunato (Astana Qazaqstan) will eye KOM points, while Luke Plapp (Team Jayco–AlUla), Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team), and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) are strong candidates to animate the day. GC teams may wait—others certainly won’t.

The mayhem of Stage 14

A crash with 22 km remaining caused chaos during Saturday’s Giro d’Italia Stage 14, leading to a major shake-up in the general classification. Several top-10 contenders—Juan Ayuso, Antonio Tiberi, Primož Roglič, and Egan Bernal—lost valuable time to rising Mexican talent Isaac del Toro. The breakaway held strong, and Kasper Asgreen delivered EF Education–EasyPost their second stage win of the 108th edition. Derek Gee steered clear of the carnage, finishing seventh in a group alongside del Toro and moving up to sixth overall in the GC. The Canadian continues to claw back time he lost on the first stage.

Osgoode, Ont.’s Gee lost nearly a minute on the opening stage. However, a strong second time trial, along with consistently finishing in the key selections, has him climbing the overall rankings.

Action begins on FloBikes.com at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Look for a full report right after the race is done on Canadian Cycling Magazine.