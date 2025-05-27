Giro Stage 16 preview: It’s a brutal leg-breaker

The 2025 Giro d’Italia resumes with its most brutal stage yet—a mountainous epic primed to reshape the general classification. Riders had a rest day on Monday, and they will need it, because Tuesday is going to be just brutal.

The riders face 203km from Piazzola sul Brenta to a rare summit finish at San Valentino, with a flat opening 50km before the climbing chaos begins. From Carbonare to Monte Bondone, then Santa Barbara and the gruelling final ascent, the route delivers 4,900m of elevation gain. San Valentino is a beast: 18.2km of punishing gradients, brief dips, and ramps hitting 14 per cent. With barely a moment to recover, this queen stage offers endless chances to attack—and no hiding for the contenders.

Sunday’s race was a doozy, to say the least, with a notable shake-up. Primož Roglič had a rough ride in the fifteenth stage of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, losing ground on a Category 2 climb. Derek Gee overtook the 2023 champion to move into fifth place in the general classification. Carlos Verona broke away solo from a late move to claim the biggest win of his career, marking Lidl-Trek’s sixth victory of the 108th edition. Mexican phenom Isaac del Toro held onto the pink jersey heading into the final rest day.

There’s still plenty of racing left after today, however, with multiple tough stages looming. It’s going to be survival of the fittest as attrition and fatigue set in during the peloton’s third and final week. Lots of questions loom about some of the favourites: What is Roglič’s form like? Is Juan Ayuso out of the picture when it comes to pink? Does del Toro have what it takes to win the overall? Can Osgoode, Ont.’s Gee move up even more?

You can watch Tuesday’s Stage 16 on FloBikes.com. As always, coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT. And Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report posted immediately after the stage. Let the suffering begin! (Well, for them, not us.)

