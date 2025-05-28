Giro Stage 17: Can the Mortirolo provide more G.C. drama?

Stage 17 of the 2025 Giro d’Italia promises more drama, with 3,800 m of climbing packed into 155 km from San Michele all’Adige to Bormio. The route begins with a steady rise through Val di Sole before the first major challenge: the Passo del Tonale. But the star of the day is the (in)famous Mortirolo, tackled from Monno—12.6 km at 7.6 per cent, with brutal gradients reaching 16 percent.

It’s the Mortirolo’s seventeenth appearance in the race, first introduced in 1990. In 1994, Marco Pantani announced himself to the world on this climb, dropping former Giro winners Miguel Indurain, Gianni Bugno, and that year’s champion Evgeni Berzin on his way to a stage victory. On bend 11, after a taxing 20 per cent section, there’s a monument to the beloved but troubled Italian climber.

What will Wednesday bring?

After a tough descent, riders face a sharp Cat-3 climb to Le Motte before the final run to Bormio. GC contenders like Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz may attack, though a strong breakaway could still steal the day. Or, could we see Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee do something special? He had a great ride on Tuesday.

Derek Gee has climbed the general classification every day since Stage 12 of the 108th Giro d’Italia, and on Stage 16, he jumped up to fourth overall—just one spot off the podium—after finishing fifth on a chaotic queen stage. Tuesday’s return to racing for the final week of the Giro delivered fireworks in the mountains, despite rain soaking the first half. Primož Roglič crashed out, and third-place Juan Ayuso cracked. The GC favourites let the stage win go, with breakaway rider Christian Scaroni taking the victory and leading an all-Italian podium. Race leader Isaac del Toro faced heavy pressure but clung to the pink jersey by 26 seconds.

Gee rode well in the closing kilometres—even putting time into Carapaz—finishing only 13 seconds behind the climber.

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report right after the stage. Here’s to another exciting day in Italy!