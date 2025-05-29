Giro Stage 18 preview: One of the last days for the fastmen

Following a punishing trio of stages in the high mountains, the Giro d’Italia’s peloton can finally catch its breath—at least a little. Stage 18 is a flatter profile and a golden opportunity for the sprinters before the final push into the climbs.

The 144-km route travels from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno, starting with a hilly opening half that includes three categorized climbs within 50km. The hardest of these, the category-two Parlasco, arrives early at kilometre 29—7.6km in length and averaging 6.2 per cent, with a brutal ramp peaking at 11 per cent.

From there, it’s a sequence of intermediate sprints and two category-three ascents before a long flat run to the line, ideal for a bunch finish. With only one other chance remaining—on the final day in Rome—sprinters’ teams will be determined to control the race and deliver their fastmen to the front. The Red Bull km appears late, after a rise to Sirtori.

Onwards to Rome

There will be plenty of tired legs in the peloton as the Giro d’Italia is entering its final days. The GC riders will be sure to do as little as possible as Friday and Saturday are brutal, with multiple climbs.

He appeared vulnerable on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, Isaac del Toro delivered a resounding response. Wearing the pink jersey, the young Mexican powered to victory to become just the second rider from his country to win a stage at the Giro d’Italia—while also strengthening his grip on the overall lead.

Richard Carapaz moved past Simon Yates to take over second place in the general classification, while Osgood, Ont.’s Derek Gee finished sixth on the stage to hold firm in fourth overall.

Before the stage, Gee said his legs were tired but was happy with his riding the past few days.

Friday’s 166-km stage from Biella to Champoluc begins with a category 3 climb, followed by a trio of category 1 climbs, with a category 2 just before the finish. It will be a leg-breaker.

You can watch all the action on Flobikes.com. Coverage begins at 7:40 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report immediately following the stage. Make yourself a strong coffee and enjoy the show!

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions