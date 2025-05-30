Giro Stage 19 preview: Buckle up, it’s a doozy

There are only three stages left in the 2025 Giro d’Italia, but the next two are nothing short of epic. My cranky editor hates when I use that word, but thankfully he’s on vacation so he won’t be reading it. (I’m still checking things, Hansen! Ed.)

Stage 19 of the 2025 Giro d’Italia delivers a brutal 166-km test from Biella to Champoluc, deep in the shadow of Monte Rosa. With five categorized climbs packed into the day—ranging from Category 3 to the gruelling Category 1—the riders face relentless uphill battles almost from the start. Gradients touch a punishing 15 per cent, and opportunities for recovery are few and far between.

The climbs

The heart of the stage lies in its middle section, where three major climbs, each around 15 km long, dominate the route and account for roughly a quarter of the stage’s total distance. Over the course of the day, the peloton will climb a bruuuutal 4,950 metres in elevation—earning this route a full 11/10 difficulty rating.

And just when legs are screaming and lungs are burning, the final approach into Champoluc brings an added sting: cobblestones. The last push isn’t just uphill—it’s rugged, technical, and merciless.

At the summit finish, riders arrive in the Monte Rosa ski zone. The question looming over the day: will this stage crack any GC contenders? There’s less than a minute between the top three—with Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee just 1:30 behind pink. On climbs like these, riders can gain—or lose—minutes in a hurry, depending on whether it’s a good day or a bad one.

Stage 18

After three days of intense battles between the top riders, Stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday was all about a huge breakaway—and some respite (kinda) for the GC riders. The highest-ranked rider in that group was only in 22nd place overall. Nico Denz, who won two stages from breakaways in the 2023 race, took his third career Giro win with a strong solo ride. Meanwhile, Isaac del Toro held onto the pink jersey without any trouble.

Del Toro seemed vulnerable on Tuesday but definitely proved he was still feeling strong with an impressive win on Wednesday. What will Friday bring? Either way, there will be some epic (Hey! Ed.) racing. You can check it out on Flobikes.com, beginning at 7:00 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report right after the race ends.

