Giro Stage 2: TT could save Derek Gee’s GC hopes

One stage down and 20 to go, and Israel – Premier Tech rider Derek Gee already finds himself almost a minute down. But stage races are a roller coaster ride, filled with bad days, good days and great days. The key is to limit the bad, have as many good and rock those great ones. Today was not a great day for Gee, who is targeting the overall at the 2025 Giro d’Italia, but there’s still plenty of racing left.

A tough opening day for Derek Gee

It’s unclear what happened to the Osgoode, Ont., rider, lost time on last climb of the day, a 6.9-km, 4.5 per cent Cat. 3 ascent. The Canadian has had some great rides already this spring, with his form appearing to be on point for the Grand Tour.

He took his first stage race win as a pro at the O Gran Camiño – The Historical Route, including a win in the 15.6-km TT. A fourth overall at Tirreno Adriatico coupled with a third at the (obviously) hilly Tour of the Alps suggested he was doing well in his build-up to the Giro.

A frantic finale in Tirana to start this year’s @giroditalia sees @DerekGee7 cross the line in the second group. @corbin_strong crashed in the closing kilometers but finished the stage and thankfully is OK. 🇦🇱 🇮🇹 #GirodItalia #YallaIPT #FactorRacing pic.twitter.com/vjrDqxcxgZ — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) May 9, 2025

But he faltered on a relatively “easy” climb. These things can happen in a stage race, and tomorrow truly is another day.

Now, that’s not to say he’s going to make back a minute in 14 km, TTing against the likes of Primož Roglič or Wout van Aert. But a strong ride on Saturday’s cronometro would be good for the confidence — as well as clawing back a bit of time on those who don’t fare as well in the time trials. Gee, a former national time trial champion, is skilled in the discipline. At last year’s Tour de France, where he finished ninth overall, he took sixth in the final stage, a TT into Nice.

The 13.7-km TT in Tirana is flat save for a short 1.5-km ramp midway through, so he could have a good day for his confidence, and get back to where he wants to be — contesting for the overall. The stage also has several corners and is deemed quite technical.

It’s still too early to throw in the towel on the G.C. and focus on brekaways. There’s still three long weeks to go at the 2025 Giro d’Italia.