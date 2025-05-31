Giro Stage 20 preview: The final battle in the Alps

The penultimate stage of this year’s Giro is anything but a formality. With 205km and 4,500m of climbing packed into a mountainous route from Pinerolo to Sestriere, the battle for the maglia rosa is far from settled.

The first half of the stage is deceptively gentle, with rolling terrain and one early categorised climb at Corio, but things get serious after 100km. The Colle del Lys is long and steady, and it sets the tone for what’s to come: the brutal Colle delle Finestre. Gravel, gradients over 12 per cent, and a soul-crushing 18.5km at 9.2 per cent — this is where legends are made or broken.

The Finestre

Expect fireworks on the Finestre, where bonus seconds are up for grabs at Bergerie le Casette. If the GC battle is tight, that Red Bull kilometre could prove decisive. A final ascent to Sestriere caps off the climbing and offers one last chance to shake up the standings.

Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee has quietly impressed all race long and could be a wildcard here, especially if chaos unfolds ahead. Although he lost time on the first stage, the Israel–Premier Tech rider has been clawing back time ever since, whether it’s a heroic solo bid or a late ambush, Stage 20 is built for drama — and in this Giro, anything can still happen.

Stage 19 recap

Friday’s first of two decisive mountain stages in the Giro d’Italia lived up to expectations, delivering high-altitude drama, major time gaps, and a showcase win for France’s Nicolas Prudhomme. The 25-year-old broke clear on the final climb and held off the remnants of the day’s breakaway to take his biggest professional victory. Behind him, the general classification contenders were locked in a tense battle, trading attacks on the brutal slopes as the fight for the podium tightened.

Gee rode strongly once again, finishing just outside the top 10 after hanging with the favourites deep into the stage. The Canadian continued to show his consistency in the mountains. But with only two stages remaining, the clock was ticking on his bid for a podium finish in Rome. Gee remained fourth overall at day’s end. He’s still over a minute down on Simon Yates in third. He maintained a 1:09 cushion over Damiano Caruso and stayed 2:25 clear of former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal.

Del Toro looking strong

Up front, race leader Isaac Del Toro showed no signs of cracking, responding calmly to the attacks and even gaining a few seconds on his rivals. Richard Carapaz already moved up to second on Wednesday. He looked lively again on Friday, keeping the pressure on as the race moved closer to its Alpine finale.

You can watch what is bound to be a fantastic day at the races on FloBikes.com beginning at 7:00 a.m. EDT. As always, Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a report just after the stage.

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions