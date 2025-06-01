Giro Stage 21: The last dash in Rome

Simon Yates will be pretty in pink as the peloton rolls into the Eternal City for the final stage of the Giro d’Italia.

The race draws to a dramatic close Sunday in the heart of Rome. With the Colosseum and Vatican as a backdrop, Stage 21 caps a gruelling three-week journey — and offers one rider the chance to cement his place in cycling history.

Barring disaster, the British rider needs only to finish to secure the maglia rosa and claim the overall title. The 143-km finale, largely ceremonial for general classification contenders, is expected to end in a furious sprint.

The day begins with a neutralized roll-out through Vatican City, a symbolic salute to the grandeur of the host city. Once racing begins in earnest, riders will complete eight laps of a 9.5-kmcircuit, passing some of Rome’s most iconic landmarks.

While the GC is all but locked up, expect a fierce battle among the sprinters — and in cycling, nothing is truly certain until the finish line is crossed. Can Mads Pedersen take another stage?

Stage 20 was one for the ages. Seven years after his Giro collapse, Simon Yates finally found redemption. On Saturday’s penultimate stage, the 32-year-old Brit attacked on the Colle delle Finestre, vaulting from third overall into the maglia rosa with a commanding solo win.

Yates, who led the 2018 Giro for 13 days before fading to 21st, had long called this race “unfinished business.” After four more attempts — including two DNFs and a best result of third — he now stands on the brink of a second Grand Tour victory, adding to his 2018 Vuelta a España title.

Now riding for Visma-Lease a Bike, Yates’s triumph came at the expense of Isaac del Toro, who drops to second overall but will wear the white jersey as best young rider. Canada’s Derek Gee sits fourth, poised to notch just the 10th top-10 Grand Tour finish in national history.

To catch the finale, head to FloBikes.com. Coverage starts a bit later than usual — the race begins late, and the tifosi need some wine in their gobs before the finale. Tune in at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have a full report after the stage.

