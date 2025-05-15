Giro Stage 7: It’s go time, and Derek Gee will be there

The Giro d’Italia hits the mountains Friday with a punishing 168 km stage from Castel di Sangro to Marsia—3,390 m of climbing and a summit finish that will reshape the general classification.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) holds the maglia rosa after three sprint wins, but the Dane is expected to cede the jersey on Stage 7. The favourites, led by second-placed Primož Roglič (Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe), will have their first real battle in the high mountains.

This is not a fun Friday

The day begins with the Roccaraso climb out of the neutral zone. After a brief lull, the terrain tightens: Monte Urano’s 9.2 per cent gradient kicks off a brutal finale that ends with the category-1 Marsia climb. The last 2 km average 9.1 per cent.

With a bonus sprint at the foot of the final ascent, expect fireworks. The breakaway may play a role, but the GC contenders will be the ones to watch.

Roglič’s strategy remains the big unknown. Of course the Slovenian wants the pink jersey, but taking it now is risky—it would mean a lot of work for his Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe squad for another 2.5 weeks. Still, he’ll need to mark every favourite and follow all the selections.

On Derek Gee

Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee (Israel–Premier Tech) will also have to be cagey. He won’t be allowed to ride away in breakaways in this edition of the Giro. He’s clawed his way back to 29th overall after a tough start where he lost almost a minute. The 27-year-old pro can definitely make up more time with each stage, but to achieve his big goal—a top result at the Giro—he’ll need a few magical days.

Of course, who doesn’t want magical days in a Grand Tour? There’s more than just the GC to think about—there’s the points jersey, the KOM, the team competition, and the best young rider classification. Plus, a stage win is a career changer for any rider.

Look for some proper racing tomorrow between the GC riders. There’s no hiding for the favourites when it hits the hills.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will have full reports and photos, and you can watch it all on FloBikes.com.

