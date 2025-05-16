Giro Stage 8 preview: A day for a break – or a G.C. battle

Another tough day awaits the riders in the 2025 Giro d’Italia. Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia presents another demanding test on Saturday. It’s 197 km of racing and just under 3,700 m of climbing. The stage is expected to favour breakaway specialists, although opportunities could also arise for G.C. contenders. Anyone gunning for the pink jersey will have to be at the front when the road goes up, just in case.

Stage 7 was one of the first real tests for those going for the overall. Juan Ayuso launched a late attack to take a fine solo victory. It’s his first Grand Tour stage win of his career. The Team UAE Emirates rider crossed the line with a clear advantage over a select group of around 20 riders. That group included Canadian Derek Gee.

Primož Roglič finished fourth on the day and moved into the race lead, taking the pink jersey from Dane Mads Pedersen. Roglič now holds a slim four-second advantage over Ayuso in the general classification. Gee placed 12th on the stage and has moved into the top 20 overall. The Israel–Premier Tech rider had a tough first stage at the 2025 Giro but is slowly clawing his way back into contention.

The most significant ascent on Stage 8 is the climb to Sassotetto. It’s 13 km with an average gradient of over 7 per cent. It crests with 91 km to go. Another major climb follows — 5.5 kilometres at 6.9 per cent — and the route concludes with two short, punchy ascents. The final of these peaks is just 6.5 km from the finish in Castelraimondo.

However, with the gravel roads of Stage 9 on the horizon, some teams may adopt a more conservative strategy to preserve their leaders. Does Roglič want to let a break up the road so his team doesn’t have to control the race so early?

This would have been a day in 2023 where Gee would go for a long breakaway — however, back then he was not a G.C. contender. He will have to do what he did on Friday — follow the leaders and make sure he’s in any selection and continue to climb the overall rankings.

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions