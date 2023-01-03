Global Relay Bridge the Gap continue its partnership with Athlete to Entreprise

Global Relay Bridge the Gap is pleased to continue their partnership with Athlete to Enterprise. Two scholarships will be offered for athletes to take path in the upcoming course which will take place this winter. GR BTG previously granted scholarships in the fall of 2021.

Athlete to Enterprise is a six-week, interactive, video-based training program that teaches

business and marketing skills to elite, amateur and professional athletes. Through the core

curriculum, group coaching sessions, tools and resources library and a big-hearted community

of entrepreneurial-minded athletes, students learn how to leverage their authority and visibility to

create more value and impact, both during and after their athletic careers. This program has

been designed by Alison Testroete, former professional cyclist and road national champion and

now founder of the Lucca Cycling Club.

“A sports person’s career presents a unique opportunity to build a purposeful, personal brand.

With a solution-oriented mindset, athletes learn the value of strong relationships, the power of

an engaged and loyal fan base, and most importantly, how to generate funds that will support

their dreams” Testroete said. “Race results are just one metric of success, not to mention never guaranteed. But

the skills and strengths athletes develop during their sports careers will stay with them for life.”

Two scholarships available

GR BTG is pleased to offer two scholarships for athletes who want to take part in this

program and learn to grow and develop their personal brand. The program starts January

30th and ends Mar. 6th 2023 during which athletes can learn at their own pace. Interested

athletes are invited to complete this form before Jan. 25.

The Athlete to Enterprise program has a value of $1,250. Please note, athletes who receive

the scholarship will have to pay $125 to be part of the program. For more information about

Athlete to Enterprise, visit AlisonTestroete.com