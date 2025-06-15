Gontova finishes second overall at Tour of the Pyrénées

Richmond, B.C.’s Nadia Gontova continues to impress on the European racing circuit, taking second overall at the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées after a steady ride to eighth place on the final stage in Pau.

The result marks her first stage race podium since joining the U.S.-registered Winspace Orange Seal team earlier this year. Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa – Fundación Euskadi) won the overall.

“I’m really happy to finish second in this race,” Gontova said after the final 127.8-kilometre stage. “Today was a very punchy, twisty day where I hit the gas right from the start. I’m strong on this kind of terrain. I’m feeling more and more at ease with each race.”

The 24-year-old pro rode a tactically smart race to stay in the group just behind the day’s lone breakaway. Gontova also credited her teammates for the result.

A tough race over 3 days

“The whole team rode really hard over the three days. This result really reflects the strength of the whole team,” she said.

Winspace Orange Seal finished third in the team classification, a result that WOS manager Jean-Christophe Barbotin said reflected the group’s cohesion and control.

“She didn’t get caught out. Nadia rode well and was with the best,” said Barbotin, who was on-site for the final stage. “She had her sights set on a podium finish. She was in control today.”

Directeur sportif Damien Pommereau praised Gontova’s consistency and also highlighted the growth of the wider team, noting how riders had started to gel after a rocky opening day.

“It’s a very good collective performance,” Pommereau said. “Apart from coming second, I’m pleased with their attitudes over the last two days. They’ve got used to each other. Little by little, they’re making progress. It’s encouraging.”

Aurela Nerlo, who played a key support role for Gontova and teammate Karolina Kumięga in the mountains, echoed that sentiment.

“We rode as a team and helped each other out,” Nerlo said. “I’m proud of Nadia and Karolina. I helped the other girls as much as I could and I’m happy that our hard work paid off.”

Gontova will return to Canada for the national road championships at the end of the month.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com