Gontova second on Queen stage at Tour des Pyrénées

Nadia Gontova powered to a career-best second place on European soil Saturday, finishing just 16 seconds behind Spain’s Usoa Ostolaza atop the Col du Soulor during the queen stage of the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées.

Racing for Winspace Orange Seal, the Richmond, B.C. native was part of a select lead group of four with four kilometres remaining. She launched a solo attack with just under 1.5 km to go but couldn’t hold off Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa – Fundación Euskadi), who surged clear for the win at 1,471 m above sea level.

“I’m really happy to come second,” Gontova said in a release from her team. “The team really protected me all day and I went into the last climb feeling very strong. I gave everything I had for second place.”

Gontova now sits second in the overall standings. Team manager Damien Pommereau praised Gontova and teammate Karolina Perekitko for executing the strategy on a stage that featured two major climbs.

“It’s a very good result for the team,” Pommereau said. “We know that Karolina and Nadia do quite well in the mountains. The others—Aurela Nerlo, Constance Valentin, and Kiara Lylyk—did their job getting them to the base of the Soulor.”

Perekitko made an early move at the foot of the final climb, briefly animating the race before the decisive selection. Gontova responded well, staying in contact as the lead group whittled down in the final stretch.

“I’m not thinking about tomorrow yet,” she said. “I’m just very happy with my place today.”

The third and final stage on Sunday is also a doozy. It’s 129.3 km from Abidos to Pau and features five category three climbs, and two category two climbs.

Ostolaza sits 16 seconds ahead of Gontova going into the final stage, so anything could happen. Check back tomorrow on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a report from after Stage 3.

