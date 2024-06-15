Gordon Ramsay “Lucky to be here” after hefty crash

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has always shared his love of cycling, including racing some triathlons. On Saturday, he showed off injuries from a recent crash. Thankfully, the chef avoided any serious injuries. But he did sustain some serious bruising when he hit the deck.

Ramsay didn’t share many details of his crash while ridin gin Conneticut. But, from the massive bruise on his side, it looks like he went down hard. After thanking doctors and nurses that cared for him after his accident and urging others to wear a helmet “no matter how short the ride,” Ramsay showed off his wounds.

Lifting up his chef’s coat in a video posted on several social media platforms (you can watch it in Instagram below), Ramsay revealed a large, deep purple bruise covering most of his left side, from hip to nipple.

The chef also added before and after shots. It start’s with him looking happy behind his green Specialized Roubaix SL8. It ends with a photo of the smashed back of his helmet and a torn jersey. The caption again urged riders to wear a helmet, saying his likly saved his life.

“I’m lucky to be standing here,” Ramsay said in his video, adding “I’m in pain, it’s been a brutal week.”

Even teh best riders crash every now and then (actually, the best riders seem to be crashing quite a bit lately). Ramsay’s crash is a good reminder to take a little extra care out there and, of course, wear whatever safety gear you think is necessary.