Gorka Izagirre seeks clarification as to whether he can train outside in Spain or not

On Sunday, the UCI suspended all racing until April 3 because of coronavirus/CONVID-19 danger. WorldTour team Astana already had removed itself from racing this month. Over the weekend Spain declared a state of emergency that requires everyone in the country to stay home for two weeks and bans cyclists from riding. But Astana’s Spaniard Gorka Izagirre wants to know if he can train outside.

The confusion comes from the Spanish government’s decree that people are allowed outside to complete their work.

These two cyclists were photographed over the weekend after being stopped by Spanish authorities. They could be fined anywhere from C$559 to C$3354 or even arrested.

Izagirre told the Spanish media outlet AS, “Some of our team has left yesterday to train in Benidorm and the Civil Guard has sent them home. They have told them they need an official letter from the team and so we have gone to the ACP (Association of Professional Cyclists) to see if they can give us any support so we can go out. We are in contact with the ACP and from there we are told whether we can go outside because it is our profession. But we don’t have any official document that guarantees us anything.”

Inner Ring reports that in Italy, professionals are allowed to train outside, but must have paperwork and license with them.

Yes, Italians have been confined to home, only pros can train and they’re supposed to have their licence and paperwork in their back pocket — the Inner Ring (@inrng) March 14, 2020

Gorka was racing at the UAE Tour when it was shut down on February 27 with two stages to go. One hopes that Gorka and the other Astana riders have finally been paid to alleviate the worry of the Corovirus Pandemic of 2020.