Grace Brown adds time trial rainbow jersey to her Olympic Games chrono gold

Canada's Paula Findlay cracks the top-20 in Zürich

September 22, 2024
Australia’s Grace Brown is the queen of the big 2024 time trials, as she added a Zürich World Championships rainbow jersey to her Paris Olympic Games gold medal on Sunday, beating Demi Vollering by making up a lot of time in the flattest part of the course. Brown was the silver medalist last year at Glasgow. Winning both prestigious chronos is a glorious end to Brown’s career. Paula Findlay was top Canadian at 18th.

The Course

The women shared the last 25 km of their 29.9-km time trial course with the men. Starting in Gossau they headed west and then south where they met the 2.5-km Uetikon a See hill before running along the east side of the Zürichsee.

The Canadian contingent was Olivia Baril and Paula Findley.

Brown’s compatriot Brodie Chapman was an early leader but Ellen van Dijk took her hot seat with 41:03. Demi Vollering and Brown were on the course at the same time as van Dijk and the Australian took the best time at Intermediate Check 1 atop Uetikon a See. Vollering was the fastest at Intermediate Check 2 and Brown second. At the finish Vollering posted 39:32 but Brown wouldn’t be denied with 39:16. Van Dijk ended up eighth. Last year’s champion Chloe Dygert took the bronze medal.

2024 Zürich World Championships Elite Women’s Time Trial
Gold) Grace Brown (Australia) 39:16
Silver) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands) +0:16
Bronze) Chloe Dygert (USA) +0:56
18) Paula Findlay (Canada) +3:09
30) Olivia Baril (Canada) +3:45