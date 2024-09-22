Grace Brown adds time trial rainbow jersey to her Olympic Games chrono gold

Australia’s Grace Brown is the queen of the big 2024 time trials, as she added a Zürich World Championships rainbow jersey to her Paris Olympic Games gold medal on Sunday, beating Demi Vollering by making up a lot of time in the flattest part of the course. Brown was the silver medalist last year at Glasgow. Winning both prestigious chronos is a glorious end to Brown’s career. Paula Findlay was top Canadian at 18th.

The Course

The women shared the last 25 km of their 29.9-km time trial course with the men. Starting in Gossau they headed west and then south where they met the 2.5-km Uetikon a See hill before running along the east side of the Zürichsee.

🏁 RACE DETAILS ⤵️ 🌈 UCI Women's Time Trial World Championships

⏰ 11:51am CEST

↔️ 29.9km

#⃣ #Zurich2024 pic.twitter.com/HEISbFbipT — GreenEDGE Cycling (@GreenEDGEteam) September 22, 2024

The Canadian contingent was Olivia Baril and Paula Findley.

Brown’s compatriot Brodie Chapman was an early leader but Ellen van Dijk took her hot seat with 41:03. Demi Vollering and Brown were on the course at the same time as van Dijk and the Australian took the best time at Intermediate Check 1 atop Uetikon a See. Vollering was the fastest at Intermediate Check 2 and Brown second. At the finish Vollering posted 39:32 but Brown wouldn’t be denied with 39:16. Van Dijk ended up eighth. Last year’s champion Chloe Dygert took the bronze medal.

2024 Zürich World Championships Elite Women’s Time Trial

Gold) Grace Brown (Australia) 39:16

Silver) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands) +0:16

Bronze) Chloe Dygert (USA) +0:56

18) Paula Findlay (Canada) +3:09

30) Olivia Baril (Canada) +3:45