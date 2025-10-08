Gravel Worlds preview: Marianne Vos, Tom Pidcock and… Johan Museeuw?

It’s almost race day! This weekend the Netherlands will host the 2025 UCI gravel world championships. Riders of all levels take on two days of racing across varied gravel terrain. The elite races are stacked with multiple WorldTour pros. The rest of the field is packed with national team riders and privateers. There’s also a familiar name racing in the age group categories.

Multiple WorldTour riders in men’s race

Unfortunately, Mathieu van der Poel won’t be there to defend his title. The Dutchman pulled the plug on his season after a disappointing UCI MTB worlds.

However, 2023 winner Matej Mohorič of Slovenia and 2022 champion Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium will line up. Tom Pidcock headlines a deep field of contenders. He’s joined by road stars such as Tim Merlier and Jan Christen. The MTB/’cross and road star Pidcock must be considered a huge favourite for the win.

Vos, Niewiadoma, Wiebes headline women’s race

There’s big names racing in the elite women’s race. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Marianne Vos and Lorena Wiebes are just some of the heavy hitters going for gold.

The elite women’s race—a 131-km test—opens the weekend on Saturday. The women line up at 11 a.m. local time or 5 a.m. EDT. FloBikes coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. EDT. Niewiadoma won the event two years ago–might she take the dub again?

The elite men will take centre stage Sunday for a 181-km showdown. The race starts at 11:45 a.m. local time / 5:45 a.m. EDT. FloBikes coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

A ’90s pro enters the fray

As well as the two elite events, the 2025 UCI gravel worlds will feature 13 age- and gender-based races. In the 60-64 category, former pro Johan Museeuw will enter his first gravel worlds. The Belgian, one of the greatest classics riders of the 90s, was road world champion, a three-time winner of Ronde Van Vlaander, and twice winner of Paris-Roubaix. Will he be adding another win to his palmarès?

If you miss the action on FloBikes.com, Canadian Cycling Magazine has your back with a report and photos.

