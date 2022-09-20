Great Britain sweeps the Junior time trial titles Tuesday at Wollongong 2022

Tuesday belonged to Great Britain at the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships in New South Wales, Australia, as first Zoe Bäckstedt and then Joshua Tarling earned the rainbow jersey in the Junior time trials. The top Canadian was Felix Hamel in 28th.

You can watch the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships at FloBikes.



The Course

It was the same course that the U23 men rolled yesterday, a truncated version of the elite routes. Two laps of 14 km awaited the riders. The intermediate times would be atop the climb of Dunfries Avenue at the 7 km and 21.5 km marks.

The Canadian contingent was Campbell Parrish and Felix Hamel.

Aussie Hamish Mackenzie was an early leader with 35:18.

Czech rider Pavel Novák had the panicky misfortune to arrive late into the start house and had to hustle to launch on time.

Mackenzie hung tough–German Emil Herzog coming close to his time–before Tarling cracked his time with 34:59.

The Worlds takes a day off before the mixed relay on Thursday.

Wollongong 2022 Junior Men’s Time Trial

Gold) Joshua Tarling (Great Britain) 34:59

Silver) Hamish Mackenzie (Australia) +0:19

Bronze) Emil Herzog (Germany) +0:33

28) Felix Hamel (Canada) +3:00

30) Campbell Parrish (Canada) +3:05