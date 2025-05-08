Great news for Bow Valley Parkway cycling program

A popular initiative that turns part of the Bow Valley Parkway in Alberta into a car-free cycling route is set to continue until at least 2030, Parks Canada confirmed this week.

The program, officially known as the Bow Valley Parkway Cycling Experience, will enter a new five-year pilot phase following a successful trial run between 2022 and 2024. The 17-km stretch between the Trans-Canada Highway junction and Johnston Canyon has been closed to public vehicles each spring and fall, giving cyclists a rare chance to enjoy the scenic route without traffic.

Public response to the vehicle-free initiative has been largely positive, with cyclists praising the quieter, safer conditions and the chance to take in views of Banff National Park at a more relaxed pace. Parks Canada said the extension will allow for continued monitoring of how the program affects wildlife, safety, and overall visitor experience.

The closures are scheduled to run from May 1 to June 25, and again from August 28 to October 2 each year. During those windows, drivers will still be able to access Johnston Canyon via Castle Junction on the western end of the parkway. The western section of the Bow Valley Parkway, running from Johnston Canyon to Lake Louise, will remain open to vehicles as usual.

A few caveats, however. To protect sensitive wildlife habitats, all forms of travel—including by foot or bike—are also prohibited on the 17-kilometre route overnight. That means from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., until late June.

Riders are encouraged to begin and end their trips in the Town of Banff. There is designated parking available at the Train Station Public Parking Lot.

Parks Canada said it plans to use this extended pilot phase to fine-tune the initiative and help shape long term decisions for the parkway.