The really goofy backpack reached its Kickstarter goal

Are you hoping to look really dumb on your next ride? Good news, gang: you can get a giant backpack soon.

RAF has been fundraising on Kickstarter to make this a reality, and as Road.cc first noticed, they’ve reached their fundraising goal. As RAF puts it, you can “experience a new level of cycling efficiency with our cutting-edge air-filled backpack, meticulously crafted to revolutionize your riding experience. Weighing in at under 300g, it’s feather-light, allowing you to breeze through your rides without unnecessary bulk. But its benefits extend beyond weight,” the company states on its website.

The pack combines “functionality and bold fashion.” If bold fashion is a giant garbage bag on your back, then yes—à la Dérelicté, it’s beautiful.

RAF claims that “our backpack is designed with contemporary aesthetics to complement your cycling gear and enhance performance. It allows you to express your unique style while providing a stylish accessory that seamlessly blends form and function on every ride.”

Ram Air Fairing focuses on creating aerodynamic solutions for sports involving high speeds and wind resistance. The company’s founder, a professional paraglider, aimed to enhance cycling performance by applying principles from paragliding.

The company says it is dedicated to improving performance through ongoing development. It aims to expand beyond cycling into areas like skateboarding, electric skateboarding, motorcycles, and skiing, with a focus on practical innovation. Correct, practical innovation.

The company was trying to raise $1,786, and succeeded–even going over, at $1,945. So that’s cool. I guess?

21 suckers, I mean backers, managed to make the dream a reality with just 17 hours left in the fundraising.

Here’s a promo video that you’d think would aim to make it seem saleable and worthwhile, but somehow does neither.