Great Wolf Lodge GM Keith Simmonds killed in collision while cycling

Keith Simmonds was killed Saturday morning while cycling on the Niagara Parkway near after a collision involving a motorist, according to a CBC report.

According to the police, both Simmonds and the motorist were travelling northbound on the Parkway when the collision occurred. Simmons was pronounced dead on scene and a full investigation has begun.

Simmonds was a passionate cyclist, and was part of a group of 40 cyclists who rode the 850 km trip from Toronto to New York City in mid-September to raise funds for the Campfire Circle charity to benefit childhood cancer victims, raising more than $700,000.

Heartbroken to learn of the tragic accident this morning in which Keith Simmonds lost his life. Condolences to his family, friends & the @GreatWolfLodge wolf pack. RIP, Mercer. You will be missed. — Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) September 24, 2022

The Jim Pattison Group, Ripley Entertainment Inc., and Great Wolf Lodge of Niagara Falls released the following statement on Sunday.

“He took great care in supporting his work family and instilling a sense of pride in everything that his team did. Keith often referred to the Lodge as the “Little Log Cabin on the Parkway” and was instrumental in ensuring the success and growth of the company’s Niagara Falls location,” the statement read. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Keith’s wife, Toby, and his children, Ben and Nick. Our top priority now is to support them through this tragic time as they were the centre of Keith’s world. Everyone who knew Keith recognized his love of family, cycling, and philanthropy. He was a loyal friend and a compassionate giver, seen in both his personal life and professional endeavours. Keith Simmonds was and will remain a cherished member of the Niagara community. He will be deeply missed.”