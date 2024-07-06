Green jersey Biniam Girmay earns second win of the 2024 Tour de France

The green jersey Biniam Girmay bolstered his classification lead by winning an uphill bunch sprint in Saturday’s eighth stage of the 2024 Tour de France. It’s Girmay’s second victory of the 111th edition. He is the first rider of the 2024 Tour to win more than one stage. Tadej Pogačar stayed safe in yellow. Derek Gee was the top Canadian in 28th.

The Course

Mads Pedersen wouldn’t be contesting what might be a bunch sprint in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises at the end of 183 km, five Cat. 3 and 4 climbs and many hills. The final 1.2 kilometers were uphill. Rain brought out the arm warmers and gilets.

A stage for the breakaway today at the #TDF2024? pic.twitter.com/73lMbvLZM5 — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) July 6, 2024

Saturday’s route also might go the way of the breakaway, but it seemed like the move would need more than the three riders who bolted soon after the start in Semur-en-Auxois. Polka dot jersey Jonas Abrahamsen took off with two EF Education-Easypost riders. On Cat. 3 Côte de Vitteaux, Cat. 4 Côte de Villy-en-Auxois and Cat. 3 Côte de Verrey-sous-Salmaise Abrahamsen gobbled up the KOM points.

With the EF Education riders having returned to the peloton, Abrahamsen carried on alone. He was first at the day’s intermediate sprint, while Girmay was second. The Norwegian tipped over Cat. 4 Côte de Santenoge and the day’s final climb Côte de Giey-sur-Aujon. With 60 km to race, his lead was 4:00.

The rain started in earnest as the race headed towards its climax. UAE-Emirates and Ineos took over the front of the peloton from the sprinters’ teams. Abrahamsen finally came in from the cold with 14 km to go.

It was a straight run-in to the finish line. It was important not to launch on the ramp too early. Girmay went right now the middle. Again, Jasper Philipsen was runner-up, and this time he wasn’t relegated.

Sunday is the last day before the first rest day and contains 14 sectors of gravel.

2024 Tour de France Stage 8

1) Biniam Girmay (Eritrea/Intermarché-Wanty) 4:04:50

2) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceunink) s.t.

3) Arnaud de Lie (Belgium/Lotto-Dstny) s.t.

28) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2024 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 31:21:13

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +0:33

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:15

14) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +5:52