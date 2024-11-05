Green River Classic highlights
No holds-barred freeride MTB and good times in Green River, Utah
A unique freeride event, the Green River Classic brought together pro-level mountain bikers, amateur riders and fans. This was a gathering for anyone who wantsed to experience the culture of freeride mountain biking, with competitions, amateur sessions and a full campout for up to 300 attendees. It was sponsored by the In The Hills Gang and YT Industries.
Fully insured
Marking a big milestone, the 2024 GRC was the first year the event was fully permitted and insured. The GRC drew riders and fans from across the globe.
This year the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) temporarily closed the area to the public.
The Green River Classic isn’t just another MTB event; it’s a staple in the freeride world. The GRC has a reputation for letting riders push their limits and fosters a true freeride culture. The GRC is setting a new tone for future MTB events. It’s an event that gives both professional riders and amateurs the chance to elevate their skills in a supportive environment.
“This is the mountain bike event of all events, everyone is welcome no invite needed. Just camping and riding some of the best freeride spots in the world all in one location in Green River, Utah. I’ve been seeing the GRC progress every year and made it a must visit this year. It was everything I wanted in an event. Great weather, tons of homies and good times riding bikes. There was a huge prize purse this year and the ITHG was giving out cash for sick tricks at every jam location. At the end of the event they crowned a King and Queen of the Castle with $2500 for each. So rad seeing this underground event give back to the up-and-coming groms of freeride mtb. This is a must-go-to event and if you missed it this year don’t miss it next year. Huge shout out to everyone who put on this event and I can’t wait for the next one! Thanks for watching!”–Dylan Stark