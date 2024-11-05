Green River Classic highlights

A unique freeride event, the Green River Classic brought together pro-level mountain bikers, amateur riders and fans. This was a gathering for anyone who wantsed to experience the culture of freeride mountain biking, with competitions, amateur sessions and a full campout for up to 300 attendees. It was sponsored by the In The Hills Gang and YT Industries.

Fully insured

Marking a big milestone, the 2024 GRC was the first year the event was fully permitted and insured. The GRC drew riders and fans from across the globe.

This year the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) temporarily closed the area to the public.

The Green River Classic isn’t just another MTB event; it’s a staple in the freeride world. The GRC has a reputation for letting riders push their limits and fosters a true freeride culture. The GRC is setting a new tone for future MTB events. It’s an event that gives both professional riders and amateurs the chance to elevate their skills in a supportive environment.