Greg Minnaar trades podiums for pit life with Norco Race Division

After more than two decades at the top of downhill racing, Greg Minnaar has finally stepped off the bike. But don’t mistake that for slowing down. Now 43, the South African legend is directing the Norco Race Division, guiding riders through race weekends while managing logistics, contracts and performance behind the scenes.

“The question I always got was, ‘What are you going to do after racing?’” said Minnaar. “I never really thought I’d run a race team—but here I am.”

It’s not just a title shift. Minnaar is calling the shots across the board: athlete development, bike testing, performance coaching and full program oversight.

“I’m not a team manager,” he said. “I run the whole program.”

Filling the gaps he once felt

Minnaar has always been methodical and his approach to leadership is no different. He’s drawing on his own career—wins, gaps and all—to build the kind of support system he wished he’d had as a racer.

“There were parts of racing where I felt like I didn’t have the support I needed,” he said. “This was a chance to change that. To help build something better.”

That mindset shows up in everything from bike prep to athlete well-being. “I’m not out here telling riders what I would’ve done,” he said. “I’m here to create an environment where they don’t need to ask.”

Poland, pressure and popping corks

Minnaar’s first world cup on the sidelines was in Poland and it hit differently.

“I thought I’d have time to hang out, see some old friends,” he laughed. “Instead I was sprinting around the venue, grabbing gear, pushing bikes. It was full-on—but I loved every second.”

Watching his riders drop in brought a whole new kind of stress.

“As a racer, you can control your run. As a manager, you’ve done all the prep—and then you just have to hope. It’s a helpless kind of pressure.”

Still, seeing athletes like Gracie Hemstreet and Lena Bruneau rise to the occasion brought an unexpected joy.

“When you help someone else get on the podium? That feeling is even better,” he said.

And yes—they’ve now added champagne-popping drills to team training.

“We realized some of them didn’t know how to open a bottle. We’re gonna need that skill this year.”

Same passion, different race

Despite the new role, Minnaar hasn’t left the bike completely. He’s still testing Norco’s race machines and might show up at select events. Just don’t expect to see him back on the world cup circuit anytime soon.

“I don’t really miss the riding,” he admitted. “I still get that rush from the racing—just in a different way.”

He’s not chasing podiums anymore. He’s building them.

Minnaar by the numbers

23 — Years racing world cups

4 — UCI downhill world championship titles

23 — World Ccup wins

84 — Career world cup podiums

43 — Age at retirement