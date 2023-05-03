Greg Van Avermaet to retire at the end of the season

The Belgian who ran rampant over the 2017 Classics season, Greg Van Avermaet, is retiring at the end of the year, the 37-year old AG2R-Citroën rider announced on Wednesday.

Sadly this adventure will come to an end at the end of this season. Thanks to all who supported me throughout my career! pic.twitter.com/EP1zV12fyg — Greg Van Avermaet (@GregVanAvermaet) May 3, 2023

The two-time victor of Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal turned professional in 2006 and had his longest stint with BMC from 2011-2018.

In 2017, the year after he took the road race gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, he won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix.

Van Avermaet has two Tour de France stage victories on his palmares, and wore the yellow jersey in 2016 and 2018 for a combined eleven days. In 2008 he was the Vuelta a España points classification winner. His versatility is shown by his 2016 Tirreno-Adriatico title, beating Peter Sagan in the GC by a single second.

The Belgian will race the Tour de France for the tenth and final time in July.