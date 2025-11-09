Greg Van Avermaet wins Ironman crown at 40

Even at 40, Greg Van Avermaet isn’t slowing down. The former Olympic road race champion still has the bug to race–and win, it seems.

Like other former pro cyclists–whether it’s Thomas Voeckler taking up running, or Laurent Jalabert doing tris, the Belgian has continued to compete.

Iron Van Avermaet

He’s taken up gravel racing–and triathlons–and he’s killing it. On Sunday, Van Avermaet took the world title in his age category at the Ironman 70.3 world championships in Marbella, Spain.

Van Avermaet earned his spot in the championships last year at the Knokke triathlon in Belgium. In preparation for Marbella, he aimed high. He wanted a podium finish in the 40–44 age bracket. It was clear his form was already evident in June at the Ironman 70.3 in Nice. He finished second overall but topped his age category. Leading up to the world championships, he trained under the Spanish sun and even joined Mathieu van der Poel on for a run.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad before the race, Van Avermaet talked about getting used to triathlon’s unique challenges.

“Swimming in the sea, I’m not used to that. In that part, it comes down to choosing a good position and keeping an overview along the way. For example, I swam a long way wrong in Knokke,” he said. He also noted the importance of preparation: “Anyone who has ever been a full-time professional wants to prepare perfectly for every sporting challenge and not do things by halves.”

Looking ahead, Van Avermaet is weighing his future in triathlon. “What next year will bring, I’m not sure yet,” he said to Het Nieuwsblad.

“I am qualified for the 2026 world championships in Nice and it could well be that I take that chance. In any case, my goal is to eventually gradually reduce the competitions and continue only on a recreational basis.”