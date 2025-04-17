Group ride etiquette: How to be a rider everyone loves

Group rides are a fun and important part of cycling. They give you the chance to learn, socialize, build confidence and improve fitness. And yes — despite the fun factor, they come with unwritten rules. When speed and egos mix, trouble can arise. To be the rider everyone looks forward to seeing, it’s important to follow proper etiquette.

1. Don’t ride erratically

Frequently swerving or changing your line without warning makes everyone around you nervous. Of course, it’s fine to adjust your line to avoid hazards — just do it predictably. Let your companions know or adjust early, rather than making last-second moves. Squirrelly riding won’t win you any fans.

2. Use hand and verbal signals when necessary

Nothing’s worse than being at the back of the group and slamming into a pothole no one warned you about. Pointing out road hazards is always appreciated. Use hand signals when you can, and verbal cues when you can’t take your hands off the bars or there’s a sudden change up ahead.

3. Don’t join a ride or rider uninvited

When you come across a rider or group on the road, be polite — don’t just latch on to their draft. Even if they’re riding your pace, introduce yourself, say hi and ask before hopping on. It’s just good manners.

4. Obey the rules of the road

This should be obvious. Don’t run red lights or break traffic laws. It’s dangerous for everyone, not to mention illegal. Don’t be that rider.

5. Don’t overlap wheels

Riding too close can result in overlapping wheels, which drastically cuts down your reaction time. A simple bump can lead to a crash. If you’re riding side by side, keep it handlebar-to-handlebar — don’t creep ahead or half-wheel the rider next to you. It’s annoying and unsafe.

6. Be mindful with loogies and boogers

Few things are nastier than getting hit with someone else’s snot spray. If you need to spit or clear your nose, glance back or pull slightly out of the paceline to make sure you’re not sliming anyone.

7. Arrive on time and be prepared

Nothing holds up a ride like waiting on someone who’s late or unprepared. Show up on time and bring what you need — food, water, money, ID and a flat kit. Everyone forgets now and then, but don’t make it a habit.

8. Don’t surge or attack the group ride

If you’re feeling strong, don’t blow the group apart just to flex. On no-drop rides, lifting the pace to the point people are getting shelled isn’t cool. Instead, take longer, steady pulls at the front. That kind of strength earns respect — not eye-rolls.

Now get out there and have a blast!