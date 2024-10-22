Guillaume Boivin extends one year with Israel-Premier Tech to mark a decade of service

Guillaume Boivin, the longest-serving Canadian on Israel-Premier Tech, has extended one more year with the squad to make it an even decade of racing, the team announced on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Québecois joined Cycling Academy Team from Optum in 2016.

Guillaume Boivin is all set to celebrate 10 years with IPT 🥳 After nine years in IPT colors, @GuillaumeBoivin will round out a decade in 2025! “𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 2016, 𝘴𝘰 𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘐’𝘮 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘯𝘦… pic.twitter.com/gkxoeji1v9 — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) October 22, 2024

On Israel-Premier Tech’s website, team owner Sylvan Adams said, “I am pleased that Guillaume is returning for another season in 2025. Guillaume is currently IPT’s second most tenured rider, after Israeli Guy Sagiv. He is truly part of our DNA.”

On a Sept. 19 podcast that included an interview with Boivin recorded Sept. 12 before the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, Canadian Cycling Magazine reported that Boivin had wrapped up his contract for 2025. However, Boivin also mentioned that the 2026 Montreal world championships is a goal, so he will likely keep racing.

Boivin has raced six Grand Tours with IPT, including the last four Tours de France. He has chalked up three wins since joining the squad, the highlight his third national road title in 2021.

Boivin raced 67 days in 2024, including 12 WorldTour contests.

There will be six Canadians in Israel-Premier Tech’s 2024 line up: Boivin, Hugo Houle, Riley Pickrell, Derek Gee, Michael Woods and new recruit Pier-André Côté, who graduated from the IPT Academy.