Home > News

Guillaume Boivin extends one year with Israel-Premier Tech to mark a decade of service

Six Canadians to race with the team in 2025

Photo by: Sirotti
October 22, 2024
Share on SMS

Guillaume Boivin, the longest-serving Canadian on Israel-Premier Tech, has extended one more year with the squad to make it an even decade of racing, the team announced on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Québecois joined Cycling Academy Team from Optum in 2016.

On Israel-Premier Tech’s website, team owner Sylvan Adams said, “I am pleased that Guillaume is returning for another season in 2025. Guillaume is currently IPT’s second most tenured rider, after Israeli Guy Sagiv. He is truly part of our DNA.”

On a Sept. 19 podcast that included an interview with Boivin recorded Sept. 12 before the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, Canadian Cycling Magazine reported that Boivin had wrapped up his contract for 2025. However, Boivin also mentioned that the 2026 Montreal world championships is a goal, so he will likely keep racing.

Boivin has raced six Grand Tours with IPT, including the last four Tours de France. He has chalked up three wins since joining the squad, the highlight his third national road title in 2021.

Boivin finishes on the Puy De Dome in the 2023 Tour de France. Photo: Sirott

Boivin raced 67 days in 2024, including 12 WorldTour contests.

There will be six Canadians in Israel-Premier Tech’s 2024 line up: Boivin, Hugo Houle, Riley Pickrell, Derek Gee, Michael Woods and new recruit Pier-André Côté, who graduated from the IPT Academy.