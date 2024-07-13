Guillaume Boivin leaves Tour de France with illness

Canada’s Guillaume Boivin joined the growing ranks of riders abandoning the 111th Tour de France before Saturday’s first of two consecutive Pyrenean showdowns. The Israel-Premier Tech man did not start through illness. He’s the 19th rider to DNS or DNF the Tour.

It’s his third Grand Tour in eight that he did not finish. Boivin was 122nd after Friday’s stage.

Two Canadians remain: Boivin’s IPT teammates Derek Gee (9th on GC) and Hugo Houle (54th).