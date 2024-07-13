Guillaume Boivin leaves Tour de France with illness
Canadian was racing fourth consecutive TourPhoto by: Sirotti
Canada’s Guillaume Boivin joined the growing ranks of riders abandoning the 111th Tour de France before Saturday’s first of two consecutive Pyrenean showdowns. The Israel-Premier Tech man did not start through illness. He’s the 19th rider to DNS or DNF the Tour.
Get well soon Guillaume! #TDF2024 https://t.co/X0JrMwfh9C
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 13, 2024
It’s his third Grand Tour in eight that he did not finish. Boivin was 122nd after Friday’s stage.
Two Canadians remain: Boivin’s IPT teammates Derek Gee (9th on GC) and Hugo Houle (54th).