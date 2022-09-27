Guillaume Boivin renews with Israel – Premier Tech

Israel – Premier Tech has renewed four of the team’s core riders including Canadian Guillaume Boivin who will be back on the team for the 2023 season. Mads Würtz Schmidt, Tom Van Asbroeck, and Rick Zabel also re-signed and are set to stay for another two years.

When putting together the 2023 roster, it was an easy decision to re-sign some of the team’s most experienced support riders who are also capable of winning, IPT General Manager Kjell Carlström said.

“We are happy to announce that Guillaume Boivin, Mads Würtz Schmidt, Tom Van Asbroeck, and Rick Zabel will stay with IPT for the next one to two seasons. Guillaume, Mads, Tom, and Rick have all proved themselves to be good teammates, riding in support of our leaders, but also capable of taking an opportunity for themselves. They have contributed to key moments in the team’s history and we are looking forward to seeing them continue with IPT,” Carlström added.

Although the 2022 season has been a challenging one, Van Asbroeck and Boivin put in standout performances at the 2021 Paris – Roubaix, battling the epic conditions to finish in eighth and ninth place respectively and cement themselves as some of IPT’s most experienced classics riders.

“I am super happy to come back with Israel ­­– Premier Tech for another year,” the 33-year-old Boivin said. “I have been on the team since 2016 so this really feels like home and it never crossed my mind to go anywhere else. I am really thankful to the team for keeping me onboard even though it has been a bit of a difficult season health-wise this year. To still have their trust and confidence means a lot to me. I’m looking forward to repaying them next year and be healthy and strong for the cobbled classics. I missed out on pretty much all of them this year so I am really looking forward to that and also to do some good work with Woodsy. It makes me really happy to help a good friend in some of the hilly races as well.”