Guillaume Boivin to make Tour de France debut with Israel Start-up Nation

Israel Start-up Nation announced early this week that Michael Woods would be its race leader for the Tour de France and confirmed throughout the week that Chris Froome and Dan Martin would be part of the lineup, but on Friday the team released its Tour de France squad with Woods’s compatriot Guillaume Boivin making his Tour de France debut.

Starting in 2013 when he was with Cannondale, Boivin has raced two editions of the Vuelta a España and two of the Giro d’Italia. Now his Grand Tour palmares is complete.

In a press release, Boivin said, ““For me, it’s a dream come true being able to go to the Tour de France. It’s something every pro cyclist wants to do in their career. All the hard work I’ve put in is now paying off. I’m really proud to do the Tour with Israel Start-Up Nation, especially with the team we have this year. My main focus will be to protect our GC guys. Already in the first week, there are some great stages for us.”

The squad’s manager, Ric Verbrugge, said, “Guillaume has had a strong season and he will be one of the main helpers for our GC riders in this Tour. The plan is for G to stay close to Mike, keeping him out of trouble while also helping to set up him – or one of our other leaders – for a potential stage win. He’s an important part of our selection.”

In his sixth season with ISUN Boivin has had 36 race days and recently finished the Tour de Suisse in 58th. Other 2021 WorldTour stage race results were 127th in Tirreno-Adriatico and 102nd in the Tour de Romandie.