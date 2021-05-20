Half of the 2021 Giro’s twelve stage wins have come from a breakaway

The breakaways are enjoying great success at the 2021 Giro d’Italia, with Thursday’s winner Andrea Vendrame (Italy/AG2R Citroën) the sixth fugitive to triumph in twelve stages. Vendrame beat out Chris Hamilton (Australia/Team DSM) in a two-up sprint. For the most part, the GC men took a day off and Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey.

Breakaway Success

Stage 3: Taco van der Hoorn (The Netherlands/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)

Stage 4: Joe Dombrowski (USA/UAE-Team Emirates)

Stage 6: Gino Mäder (Switzerland/Bahrain-Victorious)

Stage 8: Victor Lefay (France/Cofidis)

Stage 11: Mauro Schmid (Switzerland/Qhubeka-Assos)

Stage 12: Andrea Vendrame (Italy/AG2R Citroën)

The Course

It was a profile sure to elicit a big breakaway. There were four categorized climbs in the final two-thirds of 212 km, the final ascent, a Cat. 3, peaking 11 km from the finish in Bagno di Romagna.

Stage 12 of the #Giro is the longest one since the start of the race, 212 kilometers from Siena to Bagno di Romagna. Add to this the 4000 vertical meters and you'll get another grueling day in the saddle. pic.twitter.com/njMkaaABtY — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) May 20, 2021

There were several breakaway attempts in the opening kilometres, but one finally stuck before the first climb. King of the Mountains jersey holder Geoffrey Bouchard was part of the 16-rider fugitive group and he scooped the maximum points atop Monte Morello.

A Load of Abandons

Stage 6 winner Gino Mäder, one-time pink jersey wearer Alessandro De Marchi, and 11th place Marc Soler all abandoned the race following crashes. Fausto Masnada climbed off with a knee problem.

Lamentablemente, @solermarc93 abandona el 🇮🇹 #Giro tras su caída en el inicio de la 12ª etapa. Más info, durante el transcurso del día. We sadly have to confirm Marc Soler will not continue in the @giroditalia following his crash early on stage 12. More info later. pic.twitter.com/5splOMXwwE — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) May 20, 2021

De Marchi update: Dema was taken to hospital and was diagnosed with a broken right collarbone and six broken ribs. He also broke his first and second thoracic vertebra. He did not suffer any head injury, but does have to stay in the hospital for at least one night.#Giro pic.twitter.com/E7rNagn752 — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) May 20, 2021

Israel Start-up Nation and Bahrain-Victorious were left with five riders and Lotto-Soudal with four after Thursday.

By the start of the day’s second climb, Cat. 2 Passo della Consuma, it seemed likely that an 8:30 gap would be enough for the breakaway to survive. Seventeen kilometers later Bouchard had an additional 18 points and his group was 9:15 clear.

It was likely that the third climb, another Cat. 2 called Passo della Calla, would be the setting for the breakaway’s fragmentation. However, rain started to fall as the fugitives descended Consuma, thinning out the numbers, which swelled again on Calla. There were no real fireworks and Bouchard collected another bag of points.

Fugitive Showdown on Passo del Carnaio

Gianluca Brambilla, who nicked the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var overall victory from Michael Woods back in February, kept attacking on the Carnaio. But it was Vendrame who broke loose, with Brambilla, George Bennett and Chris Hamilton making up the closest chase.

Vendrame was caught and Brambilla crested Carnaio first.

Just when you thought the peloton was chilled for the day, Brambilla’s teammates Giulio Ciccone and Vincenzo Nibali attacked, but it was all for naught.

There was plenty of time for cat and mouse on the slightly uphill final 3 km. Hamilton skipped away and Vendrame grabbed his wheel, the Italian gapping the Australian for about 800 metres. Vendrame led under the red kite.

Vendrame continued to lead and then hit the gas with 200 metres to the line. Bennett and Brambilla bickered their way over the line 15 seconds later.

Nibali went again on the descent as a sign of defiance.

Friday is perhaps the final sprint stage of the 104th Giro. There are very few fast men left.

2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 12

1) Andrea Vendrame (Italy/AG2R Citroën) 5:43:38

2) Chris Hamilton (Australia/Team DSM) s.t.

3) Gianluca Brambilla (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +0:15

2021 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) 42:36:21

2) Alexandr Vlasov (Russia/Astana-Premier Tech) +0:45

3) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:12