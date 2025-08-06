Halifax council pulls back one-way bike lane amid political pushback

Another day, another drama with bike lanes.

Halifax Regional Council voted 11-5 Tuesday to rescind a previous motion concerning cycling infrastructure. It would have converted Morris Street into a one-way road to accommodate a new bike lane.

The move comes amid growing pressure from the provincial government and local emergency responders. Apparently, they voiced concerns about traffic flow and safety. The issue over bike lanes has been growing for some time in the city. But it all came to a head on Tuesday.

“Sometimes it’s better to make a strategic retreat on one battle than to lose the war,” CAO Cathie O’Toole said, as reported by the CBC.

This was during the council meeting, referring to Premier Tim Houston’s letter warning the province would overturn the project if it proceeded. She also cited a letter from Emergency Medical Services Inc. expressing worries about the one-way conversion. This is an issue in the past that cycling advocates have spoken about before, however.

O’Toole emphasized ongoing collaboration with the province on broader congestion management, including plans for Mill Cove ferry expansion and investments in bus rapid transit technology.

District 1 Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon supported the rescission, stating, “If there’s more information that’s going to let us make a better decision then let’s go get the information.”

Coun. Jean St-Amand of District 16 echoed the sentiment, though expressed discomfort with changing course under political threat. “We have a relationship that we need to maintain with the province… I’m going to support the motion of rescission principally for that reason,” he said.

Mayor Andy Fillmore, who proposed revisiting the project, framed the decision as responsible leadership. “Today, we have a chance to correct course… because we are right to adjust our course,” he said to the CBC.

District 5 Coun. Sam Austin said the bike lane idea may return in future. “If it turns out to be the one-way, well, maybe we just wait for a change in provincial government.”

The news comes amid multiple cities across Canada enduring similar challenges when it comes to creating, or even keeping, bike lanes.