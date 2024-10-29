Hamilton cyclist hit by motorist remains in hospital in critical condition

On Oct. 16, a 28-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a driver near Hamilton, Ont., and remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital. In a statement, Hamilton police said emergency services were called around 1:45 p.m. to Concession 2 Road West and Inksetter Road, east of Hwy. 52, for a collision.

Police say a 28-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., and a Hamilton post-secondary student, was cycling northbound when she was struck by a Volvo. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Dundas, Ont., remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Although the cyclist’s name has not been released, it is understood she has been an active member of the racing community. Police say speed and impaired driving have been ruled out as factors in the crash.

The collision reconstruction unit is investigating, and anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police at 905-546-4753 or by email at reconunit@hamiltonpolice.ca. The staff of Canadian Cycling Magazine is hopeful for the recovery of the rider.