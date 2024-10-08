Hamilton just OK’d a massive hike in fines for parking in bike lanes

If you park in a bike lane in Hamilton, Ont., you’re going to pay through the nose—and advocates hope drivers will finally get the message. City politicians recently increased the fine from a mere $33 to $200. Staff had originally recommended simply doubling the amount, but advocates pushed for a much larger increase.

“We think it’s really dangerous behaviour,” Chris Ritsma, from the Cycle Hamilton board, said in an interview with The Hamilton Spectator.

In line with Toronto’s fine amounts

Ritsma and Cycle Hamilton pushed for the higher fine, comparable to Toronto’s $200, arguing that a $60 increase wouldn’t effectively deter violators. He emphasized that the fine, coupled with lax enforcement and the need to obtain a permit to block bike lanes, made it a relatively affordable risk for drivers in Hamilton.

Similar to the fine for blocking bike lanes, drivers who park on sidewalks will now face a $200 ticket, up from the previous $80.

The move comes amid growing debates over the future of bike lanes in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford and his government are advancing a new anti-congestion law that could restrict where and how municipalities are allowed to install bike lanes. Ford has suggested the legislation may even ban bike lanes on certain roads, arguing that cycling networks on major streets contribute to traffic congestion.

“We want to make sure that all forms of transportation move quickly. And that’s what it comes down to—not placing bike lanes on some of the busiest streets in the country,” Ford said. He indicated that future bike lane policies may instead focus on building cycling infrastructure on residential side streets.

Ford claimed the bike network was obstructing emergency services from moving efficiently through downtown, a statement that has been debunked by several cycling advocates. “It’s an absolute disaster. It’s a nightmare,” Ford said.

Meanwhile, cycling advocates like David Shellnutt, known as The Biking Lawyer, strongly opposed the Ontario PC government’s proposed legislation to halt bike lane development. He described the proposal as misguided, especially given the rising number of cyclist fatalities across the province. Shellnutt pointed out that recent deaths make the proposal particularly painful for the families affected, and he urged the government to focus instead on increasing penalties for those who endanger road users.