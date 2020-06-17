Eddy Merckx, the Cannibal, the greatest pro cyclist of all time, turns 75 years old today. He was born in Meensel-Kiezegem, Belgium five weeks after World War II ended in Europe.

Merckx’s palmares from 1965-1978 is simply staggering: 34 stages of the Tour de France while winning five titles, 24 stages of the Giro d’Italia while earning five crowns, seven Milan-San Remo victories, five Liège-Bastogne-Liège wins, three Paris-Roubaix cobblestone trophies and three world championships. Not too shabby.

The birthday tributes flooded Twitter.

3 World Titles.

11 Grand Tours.

19 Monuments.

525 victories.

Happy 75th Birthday, Eddy Merckx!

Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/tAvNH4XreX — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 17, 2020

7️⃣5️⃣. Enjoy your day, Eddy Merckx! 🚴‍♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/QHRdeYUCxR — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 17, 2020

Eddy Merckx is 75 years old today, this shot in 1977 gave me a first-ever sale and put me on the road as a cycling photographer – thanks Eddy..! pic.twitter.com/t4N4fuC46m — Graham Watson (@grahamwatson10) June 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to cycling legend, Eddy Merckx! 💫 pic.twitter.com/WNfrA5XuJX — UCI (@UCI_cycling) June 17, 2020

Merckx started his career with Belgian team Solo-Superia in 1965, and really hit his stride with Spanish side Faema in 1968. His best known years were with the Italian Molteni squad from 1971-1976. Since retirement Merckx started his own bicycle company in 1980, managed the Belgian national team world championships for a decade and was a podium presenter at the Tour de France. Last year, the Tour paid homage to Merckx 50 years after he won his first yellow.