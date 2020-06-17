Happy 75th birthday, Eddy Merckx
The Cannibal celebrates three-quarters of a centuryPhoto by: Courtesy Le Coq Sportif
Eddy Merckx, the Cannibal, the greatest pro cyclist of all time, turns 75 years old today. He was born in Meensel-Kiezegem, Belgium five weeks after World War II ended in Europe.
Merckx’s palmares from 1965-1978 is simply staggering: 34 stages of the Tour de France while winning five titles, 24 stages of the Giro d’Italia while earning five crowns, seven Milan-San Remo victories, five Liège-Bastogne-Liège wins, three Paris-Roubaix cobblestone trophies and three world championships. Not too shabby.
The birthday tributes flooded Twitter.
3 World Titles.
11 Grand Tours.
19 Monuments.
525 victories.
Happy 75th Birthday, Eddy Merckx!
Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/tAvNH4XreX
— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 17, 2020
7️⃣5️⃣. Enjoy your day, Eddy Merckx! 🚴♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/QHRdeYUCxR
— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 17, 2020
Eddy Merckx is 75 years old today, this shot in 1977 gave me a first-ever sale and put me on the road as a cycling photographer – thanks Eddy..! pic.twitter.com/t4N4fuC46m
— Graham Watson (@grahamwatson10) June 17, 2020
Happy Birthday to cycling legend, Eddy Merckx! 💫 pic.twitter.com/WNfrA5XuJX
— UCI (@UCI_cycling) June 17, 2020
Merckx started his career with Belgian team Solo-Superia in 1965, and really hit his stride with Spanish side Faema in 1968. His best known years were with the Italian Molteni squad from 1971-1976. Since retirement Merckx started his own bicycle company in 1980, managed the Belgian national team world championships for a decade and was a podium presenter at the Tour de France. Last year, the Tour paid homage to Merckx 50 years after he won his first yellow.