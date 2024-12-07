Happy Global Fat Bike Day!

Every year, fat bike enthusiasts around the globe unite to celebrate Global Fat Bike Day, a unique event that combines camaraderie, outdoor exploration and a love for winter cycling. This global celebration has its roots in Britain, where it was first celebrated on Dec. 1, 2012.

Canada, with its snowy climate and active cycling communities, has embraced Global Fat Bike Day. This year, on December 7, 2024, riders across the nation are gearing up to hit the trails. The great thing about fat biking is its lack of pretension; no need to be intimidated on a fat bike group ride; the fat bike crowd couldn’t be more accepting.