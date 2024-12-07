Happy Global Fat Bike Day!
Wanna celebrate? Hit up one of these eventsPhoto by: Colin Field
Every year, fat bike enthusiasts around the globe unite to celebrate Global Fat Bike Day, a unique event that combines camaraderie, outdoor exploration and a love for winter cycling. This global celebration has its roots in Britain, where it was first celebrated on Dec. 1, 2012.
Canada, with its snowy climate and active cycling communities, has embraced Global Fat Bike Day. This year, on December 7, 2024, riders across the nation are gearing up to hit the trails. The great thing about fat biking is its lack of pretension; no need to be intimidated on a fat bike group ride; the fat bike crowd couldn’t be more accepting.
Canadian Global Fat Bike Day events
Here are some of the standout Canadian events happening this Global Fat Bike Day. Whether you’re an experienced fat biker or just fat-curious, there’s an event for everyone.
- Red Deer, Alberta: Explore the trails with the welcoming fat biking community in Red Deer. This event promises fun and great company for riders of all skill levels.
- Walden MTB, Ontario: The Walden Mountain Bike Club is hosting a day of fat biking on their groomed trails.
- Uxbridge, Ontario: Celebrate the day with group rides through scenic trails in Uxbridge, followed by a warm gathering to cap off the festivities.
- Truro, Nova Scotia: Join the riders in Truro for a day filled with (hopefully) snowy trails. This event highlights the beautiful landscapes of Nova Scotia.
- Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario: Known for its stunning winter scenery, Sault Ste. Marie is the perfect backdrop for this year’s fat bike celebration. They’ve got tons of snow this year!
- Hawkestone, Ontario: A picturesque location for an epic group ride, Hawkestone is ready to welcome riders for an unforgettable day on the trails.
- Fredericton, New Brunswick: The Fredericton community is coming together to celebrate with scenic rides and the warm camaraderie of local riders. It’s also Ugly Xmas Sweater Ride so be sure to dress appropriately.
- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: With wide-open prairies and groomed trails, Saskatoon’s event promises an exhilarating fat bike adventure.
- Sudbury, Ontario: Sudbury joins the list with trails that are perfect for fat biking, offering both challenge and beauty for winter riders. Sudbury is also buried in snow this year, so it should be a good one!
- St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador: Experience the Newfoundland’s trails during this year’s Global Fat Bike Day in St. John’s.
- Cranbrook, British Columbia: The stunning landscapes of the Kootenay Rockies set the stage for an epic day of fat biking. Riders of all skill levels can explore the area’s snowy trails and connect with the local cycling community.
- Fernie, British Columbia: Legendary trails and scenic mountain views make this a perfect spot for Global Fat Bike Day.
- Whitehorse, Yukon: Meet at Grey Mountain in Whitehorse. The event features a group ride, demo bikes for those curious about fat biking,and plenty of hot chocolate, coffee and smokies.