Has Lionel Sanders ended the debate on shaven legs being faster?

As smooth as a silk inner tube

Sanders isn’t the only one who has proven in a wind tunnel that shaving your arms and legs makes a big difference – other studies have shown that it makes a difference, which is why its standard fare for elite cyclists.

While Sanders proved that he will be faster on the bike, shaving down for swimming has long been a practice for elite swimmers. In addition to the purported hydrodynamic benefits, shaving down also removes a layer of skin which helps with your feel in the water.

Swimmers have claimed it helps for years

“What it really does, in my opinion, is it takes off the first layer of skin, so your body is more sensitized to the water,” Bob Bowman, Michael Phelps’ coach, told Associated Press last year. “You definitely feel different when you do it. I think that’s the key. You take off the top layer of your skin and your body is more sensitive to the feel of the water.”

That feeling is negated, of course, in a full wetsuit swim, but for non-wetsuit swims or for athletes who wear a sleeveless wetsuit, shaving the arms should enhance the feel for the water.

Why cyclists oringally shaved their legs

The original reasons for pro cyclists to shave their legs had nothing to do with aerodynamics. Remember, the concept began at a time when brake cables flew out of your handlebars like wacky waving inflatable tube men, coifs ruled over any sort of aero helmet and brandy and cigarettes were considered PEDs.

Cyclists fall, and when they do, there can be a lot of bunged up skin. Since no one wants to feel like they are getting Nair’ed when they are at the hospital getting stitched up, shaven legs make for an easier canvas to apply dressings and bandages. A smooth leg means you can more easily pinpoint the cuts, and not worry about screaming in agony when you take off the bandages.

Massage is an integral part of recovery for cyclists. Soigneurs have enough to deal with in cycling (and in the ’90s, even more…if ya know what I mean), between preparing bottles, food, and doing laundry, so rubbing a pair of legs that resemble a forest just didn’t seem optimal. When a cyclist has smooth legs, a post-race massage is just easier. Same with a little embrocation before the race: it’s easier to apply.

Nowadays, even recreational racers might shave their legs. Most weekend warriors aren’t getting regular pre and post-race massages, but there is something to be said for wearing skin-tight kit, a sleek aero helmet, super-fast wheels and bike…and a jungle growing on your legs. Some people just like the look. The continuation of sleek Lycra and smooth gams.