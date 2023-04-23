Hat trick: Vollering sweeps Ardennes Classics at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Demi Vollering completed her sweep of the Ardennes Classics, beating Elisa Longo Borghini in a two- up sprint Sunday’s final round of the Ardennes week, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes. It was also Vollering’s fourth 2023 WorldTour victory and yet another SD Worx-dominated podium, with Marlen Reusser third. Olivia Baril was the top Canadian in 65th.

Introduction and Course

Could Demi Vollering sweep the Ardennes Classics and take her second Liège-Bastogne-Liège? Two-time victor Annemiek van Vleuten was looking for the hat trick and her first win of the season. Trek-Segafredo sent another crack squad of Elisa Longo-Borghini, Amanda Spratt, Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand and Shirin van Anrooij.

The Canucks were EF Education-TIBCO-SVB’s Sara Poidevin and Magdeleine Vallieres, Olivia Baril of UAE Team ADQ, Gabrielle Pilote Fortin representing Cofidis, and Clara Edmond of Arkéa.

Over 142 km, the women’s peloton faced nine climbs. The final three would be crucial. The Cote de La Redoute crested at the 109 km mark—it was 1.8 km of 7.8 percent. Next was Cote des Forges, 1.2 km of 7.8 percent. The last challenge was Cote de la Roche-aux-Faucons, a real doozy at 1.3 km of 10.1 percent, peaking with 13 km until the finish line in Liège.

Liege – Bastogne – Liege Femmes WE 2023

🚩 Bastogne

🏁 Liège

🚴🏻‍♂️ 143 Km

Weather: 🌧 14°C, moderate rain

Route: https://t.co/kjwgGV2ZZH pic.twitter.com/lk5j1VyiBe — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) April 23, 2023

There were several spirited breakaway attempts in the first 35 km. Soon after the Cote de Stockeu, a strong quintet featuring Gent-Wevelgem winner Marlen Reusser, Santos Tour Down Under runner-up Amanda Spratt and Katarzyna Niewiadoma formed. A flat tire took Niewiadoma out of it.

Cote de La Redoute and Cote des Forges took their toll, and by the crest of the latter, only Reusser remained out front, 1:08 ahead of the drastically reduced peloton. Trek-Segafredo did the pace-making.

🏁 24km 🇨🇭Marlen Reusser est dans la Côte des Forges. ⛰ 🇨🇭Marlen Reusser is climbing the Côte des Forges. ⛰#LBLwomen pic.twitter.com/2RQVhlbItg — Liège-Bastogne-Liège (@LiegeBastogneL) April 23, 2023

Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons

The Swiss SD-Worx rider hit Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with a 38-second gap. Elise Chabbey and Longo Borghini were her closest pursuers. Vollering linked up with the chasers and just before the peak, there was a sextet leading the race. Van Vleuten and Fleche Wallonne podium woman Gaia Realini were there too.

Reusser and Longo Borghini attacked on the descent. The climbs were all unclassified on the run in to Liège. Riejanne Markus of Jumbo-Visma bridged to Vollering et al.

Vollering jumped over to Longo Borghini and Reusser. Reusser dropped away.

The Italian-Dutch combo pulled out 20 seconds over the van Vleuten chase with 7 km remaining. A couple of kilometres later it was clear they would sprint out the win. Longo Borghini opened up the sprint on the left hand barriers and Vollering came around her for the famous win.

2023 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

1) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/SD Worx) 3:50:47

2) Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

3) Marlen Reusser (Switzerland/SD Worx) +0:22

65) Oliva Baril (Canada/UAE Team ADQ) +14:27

67) Clara Edmond (Canada/Arkéa) +14:41

71) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +14:55