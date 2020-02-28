He might have kept his brass knuckles and crystal meth if he’d been a safer cyclist

At 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, Hamilton police stopped a cyclist. The rider had been going east on Campbell Avenue and was coming to Rosslyn Avenue in the city’s east end. The bike didn’t have any lights. Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act states that a bicycle must have a front and rear light or reflector if it’s being ridden between a half hour before sunset and a half hour after sunrise.

Police pulled the 21-year-old cyclist over. “The male rider failed to follow police instructions and became evasive in his responses,” a statement by Hamilton police reads. As police continued to investigate, they found weapons and drugs. The prohibited weapons included a spring-loaded knife, brass knuckles, as well as brass knuckles with an attached knife. The man was also carrying hallucinogenic mushrooms, crystal methamphetamine, Tylenol 3 and Vyvanse. Police seized the weapons and drugs as evidence and arrested the man.

Methamphetamine is classified as a Schedule I drug in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Substances within this schedule, such as cocaine and heroin, come with stronger punishments than those classified in Schedules II to V. Punishments range from one year in prison for possession to life in prison for trafficking.

Under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, the fine for improper bicycle lighting is $35.