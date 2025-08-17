Heartbreak for Urška Žigart in finale of Tour de Romandie Féminin

Urška Žigart’s bid for overall victory at the 2025 Tour de Romandie Féminin ended in heartbreak on the final stage in Aigle. The Slovenian rider of AG Insurance–Soudal entered the 122-km stage with a slim lead over Swiss rider Elise Chabbey (FDJ-SUEZ). However a mistake on a descent allowed Chabbey to overturn the deficit.

The day featured five categorized climbs, including the punishing Antagnes (1.2 km at 9 per cent), situated just 10 kilometres from the finish. A large breakaway formed early, but in the closing stages, UAE Team ADQ set a furious pace for Paula Blasi, forcing Žigart to chase alongside Chabbey and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck). On the final descent, Žigart went wide on a corner, losing contact with the lead group.

Blanka Vas (SD Worx–Protime) seized the stage victory, crossing the line ahead of Blasi and Chabbey. Chabbey gained crucial seconds in the sprint and on bonuses, ultimately taking the overall title by seven seconds. Žigart finished second in the general classification, with Kastelijn in third.

Movistar’s Olivia Baril finished 49th overall. Uno-X’s Simone Boilard was the other Canadian racing, but DNS Stage 2.

