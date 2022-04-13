Five wild bikes from previous Paris-Roubaix races

This weekend is the 113th edition of the men’s Paris-Roubaix, and the second women’s event. The cobbled classic took place last in October of 2021, due to a rescheduling as a result of COVID-19. Wout van Aert will not be riding, so most people will look to Mathieu van der Poel or perhaps Amstel Gold winner Michal Kwiatkowski to spoil the show. In the women’s race, defending champ Lizzie Deignan, Marianne Vos or on-form Marta Cavalli. could could take the win but don’t rule out Canadian Alison Jackson as a wild card. Canada’s Guillaume Boivin is another rider who must be excited to have another go at the Hell of the North, given his fantastic ride in 2021.

Nowadays, bikes are relatively more straightforward for the race. Chainring and cassette choice is tinkered with, or bar tape and wheels, and there are still special bikes unveiled. This year, some riders will be able to regulate their tires on the fly.

But in years past, there were some radical bike choices. Legend has it that in the old days, mechanics bemoaned the weekend as riders would have so many requests, from double bar tape or prototypical suspension forks that would require last minute tinkering.

Here’s a list of some of the wild rides of yesteryear.

1. Gilbert Duclos-Lasalles’s RockShox

In 1992 and 1993, the French rider and teammate of TdF winner Greg Lemond, would use suspension forks to take the win. Although he was not the only one to do so, he was one of the few to win on them. Note that the mechanic would have to swap out the regular Delta brakes for an older Cobalto caliper to fit the fork.

Gilbert Duclos – Lasalle winner Paris Nice 1980 – Criterium International 1982 – National pursuit champion 1984 – Paris Roubaix 1992 & 93. #frenchweek pic.twitter.com/fNFJGTtlWX — The World of Cycling (@twocGAME) January 12, 2020

2. Johan Museeuw’s dual suspension Bianchi

In 1994, the Belgian would mount one of the most spectacular bikes seen at Roubaix, a custom dual suspension Bianchi. Although he would win the race in 1996 year with the dominant Mapei team, in 1994 he would end up in 13th.

Sabías que el grandísimo Johan Museeuw llegó a correr la Paris Roubaix de 1994 con esta novedosa Bianchi que incorporaba suspensión? 🤔 Se partió a unos 30 kilometros de la llegada. Museeuw sería 13 en una edición ganada por Tchimil 😍 #ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/qqOXD5YPh7 — Aleix Serra (@chiodi17) September 28, 2021

3. Steve Bauer’s super-relaxed Eddy Merckx

In 1993, Canada’s superstar Steve Bauer, riding for Motorola, would ride a particularly distinct bike. Also known as the “Chopper bike,’ the ride had such extreme geometry that it looked like he was pushing even harder with his legendary thighs. Although the Fenwick Flyer wouldn’t quite match his best result from 1990, where he was beaten by just a hair, he still finished a respectable 23rd.

Lots of "Roubaix tech" articles this week. No bike ridden Sunday will be as fugly as Steve Bauer’s 1993 Roubaix bike. Bauer is a legend but that thing is craptastic pic.twitter.com/LVEA0ghVSb — Race Radio (@TheRaceRadio) April 7, 2018

4. Greg LeMond’s Grip Shift lockout

The American was always at the forefront of technological advances in cycling. From aero bars to Oakleys, helmets or carbon fibre, LeMond was always trying to find ways to go faster. Over his storied career LeMond had several great Roubaix results, although a victory would elude him.

In 1994 he had a Grip Shift shifter installed that would control the rear suspension. Although this sort of tech would become commonplace on mountain bikes, at the time for a road bike it was unheard of to have it on a road bike. He could turn on the suspension on the pave, then lock it out on the faster asphalt sections.

Correva l'anno

Greg Lemond infangato e insanguinato nell'edizione 1994 della Parigi-Roubaix. Notare la leva Gripshift accanto alla sua mano sinistra, che controllava la sospensione posteriore. pic.twitter.com/wKwZvRPBLN — Bike Rides Adventure (@rides_bike) November 25, 2021

5. Mario Pieri’s Cannondale Silk with Headshok

Although many of the riders who would use front suspension would opt for Rock Shox, Cannondale-sponsored riders would roll with their proprietary option. From the late ‘90s to early 2000s, you’d often see Saeco classics riders using a road bike equipped with a Headshok.

