Here’s a video about how not to ride over street car tracks

If you live in a city with street car tracks then you know the cardinal rule: always go over them on an angle, the sharper the better. If you ride over it straight on, you’re going to hit the deck. It’s not a maybe, it’s not a perhaps, you’re going to eat pavement.

Toronto cyclist, Johnny Strides, has probably learned this lesson after his ride on Wednesday. Enjoying a (relatively) nice Spring day, he’s riding along, getting some fresh air when he crosses over the tracks and…well, it was a whoopsie. Thankfully, he said he seemed to be fine afterwards, and the traffic wasn’t too busy.

“Thankfully I was wearing my helmet,” he posted. He said that he did have a sore hip and shoulder, but was fine otherwise.

It’s a good reminder to always ride over the tracks the right way. So, thank you Johnny, for showing the readers of Canadian Cycling Magazine how not to ride over transit rails.