Here’s Peter Sagan playing table tennis

Peter Sagan is one of the winningest cyclists in history. His palmarès including three consecutive World Championships, a European Championship, a couple Paris–Nice stages, seven Tirreno–Adriatico stages, a stage win in the Tour de Romandie, plus seventeen stages and the overall in the Tour of California.

He’s won several classics, such as Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders, three Gent–Wevelgem races and E3 Harelbeke. Of course he’s also taken eighteen stages in Grand Tours: twelve at the Tour de France, four at the Vuelta a España, and two at the Giro d’Italia.

And of course, he’s won the points jersey seven times, in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Sagan began his career as a junior, taking the world title. His mountain biking skills have followed him through his career, as is shown by his incredible bike handling skills.

Peter Sagan and time trials in 🇮🇹

Hopefully tomorrow no crossing 🦮 with their boss on the ITT circuit of the #Giro #Giro103pic.twitter.com/XYkZpqembC — Peter SagFan (@Peter_SagFan) October 2, 2020

The Slovakian also loves to pull his traditional wheelie. Whether he’s winning a race, or crossing the finish line in the gruppetto, or climbing a mountain, he loves to put on a show.

Recently he was in Dubai for the first-ever Giro d’Italia criterium, which he handily won against Egan Bernal. Watching the race, it’s fair to say that Sagan is arguably one of the greatest cyclists we’ve ever seen. However after the win, it seemed he used his down time to play a bit of table tennis.

Anyway, he should probably stick to biking. Because he’s awful at ping pong.