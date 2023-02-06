Here’s the $30,000 vintage Greg LeMond frame I never knew I needed until now

It’s safe to say that Greg LeMond, three-time winner of the Tour de France, was always pushing the envelope with cycling innovation. One of the first riders to use LOOK clipless pedals, and of course aero bars in the 1989 Tour de France, LeMond was always looking for ways to get faster. Known for using gear like the (in)famous Scott Drop-In handlebars, Giro helmets, or sleek Oakley eyewear, the American’s legacy with tech is well-documented.

LeMond rode a variety of frames in his career, including some custom frames rebadged with the name of his own bike company. The LeMond brand would ultimately continue to grow, offering frames for those wanting to race or ride on a bike built by the cycling legend.

In the mid-nineties, there was a push for “boomerang” style bikes. Some had suspenstion built in with the Softride system. If you go on ebay.com, you can often find LeMond frames for sale. Whether it’s a vintage TVT carbon frame, or one of the frames he sold in a licensing deal with Trek, there’s plenty to choose from. But the Greg LeMond V2 Boomerang, circa 1994, is a pretty rare sight. Which is why this seller thinks it’s worth $30,000.

