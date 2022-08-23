Here’s what it’s like to ride through downtown Kyiv right now
A cyclist took to his old roads to see the damagePhoto by: Evgen Vorobiov @vorobyov
On Wednesday, the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have lasted six months. After millions of Ukrainians fled to other parts of Poland, the war still ravages on. Many stayed behind in Kyiv to fight and defend their country.
A cyclist named Evgen Vorobiov took a ride through the capital, and it’s a surreal sight. He rides down the main streets, past destroyed or abandoned Russian tanks, and more.
Check out the video below.
Cycling through central Kyiv this morning be like pic.twitter.com/aIoQ3qqSvW
— Evgen Vorobiov 🇺🇦 (@vorobyov) August 20, 2022