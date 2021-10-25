Here’s why you should always check the lap counter

Frenchman Donavan Grondin gave a terrific lesson of how to lose an elimination race on day three of the omnium at the UCI track world championships.

The elimination race is an exciting and nerve-wracking event where the last rider across the line is removed from the race every two laps until there are just two riders left. Those two riders then battle it out for the last two laps.

Time probably flies by when you’re zipping around the track at 50 km/h but it’s always a good idea to check the lap counter. You can see why below.