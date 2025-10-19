Hermans denies Vermeersch the win in his rainbow jersey debut at Serenissima Gravel

On Saturday, Florian Vermeersch debuted his brand-new rainbow jersey in Italy – but couldn’t take another win.

Days after claiming the gravel world title in the Netherlands, the Belgian lined up at Serenissima Gravel, eager to emulate his UAE teammate Tadej Pogačar, who won immediately after donning his stripes a few weeks ago. Speaking of Ole Pogi – it’s good that he’s won the worlds a few times, as it most likely made the job for the gang at Pissei, the WorldTour team’s clothing sponsor, a little easier. Just make a bunch of extra versions of the Slovenian’s kit for Vermeersch.

Photo: Sirotti

The 151-km race unfolded with all eyes on Vermeersch, but his day was anything but smooth. A heavy crash midway through the race threatened to end his challenge. He remounted and fought his way back to the front.

In the closing kilometres, only ‘cross star Quinten Hermans could match his pace. The duo distanced the chasing pack and appeared set for a tactical two-up showdown. But as the terrain turned technical in the final km, Hermans — drawing on his cyclocross instincts — launched a perfectly timed acceleration. Vermeersch, legs heavy from both the chase and the crash, could not respond.

Hermans crossed the line alone, denying the world champion a victory. Vermeersch followed seconds later. Behind them, Tibor Del Grosso won the sprint for third, with Jenno Berckmoes and Lionel Taminiaux rounding out the top five.

