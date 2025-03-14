Hilarious: Axel Zingle gets an imaginary yellow card—then a real one

During Stage 5 of Paris-Nice, Axel Zingle was penalized by the UCI for “voluntarily using the sidewalk.”

The decision proved costly for the French rider from Visma – Lease a Bike. He veered right of the peloton and rode on the pathway, which is a no-no for riders now.

Zingle not only received a fine of 200 Swiss francs but also lost 25 points in the UCI rankings and was given a yellow card.

The race was also marked by a crash involving multiple Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard. The Dane, off to a strong start this season, crashed on the Côte de Trèves with 84 km to go.

Immediately clear Zingle effed up

It was clear the French rider immediately knew the consequences of his action, as a TotalEnergies rider jokingly presented him with a virtual card as soon as he rode onto the sidewalk.

How the yellow card system works

In June 2024, the UCI announced several rule changes in a bid to bolster safety in the pro peloton. Following a spring marred by crashes involving many of the top riders in the world, the international governing body hoped to prevent future accidents for the rest of the season.

“The main measures are as follows: introduction of a yellow card system, restriction on wearing and using earpieces in races, modification of the three-kilometre rule, simplification of the method for calculating time gaps in stages with a bunch sprint finish,” a statement in 2024 explained. “All these changes will be subject to test periods at upcoming races and until the end of the season, in collaboration with stakeholders, before being finalized and implemented.”

Trial phase over

The trial phase began in August 2024, but now it’s on for reals.

“These yellow cards will represent a sanction but will not physically exist. They will, however, be listed in the race communiqué published after the finish,” the UCI said. “This initiative will have a dissuasive effect on anyone present in the race convoy (riders, sports directors, other drivers and motorbike riders, etc.) who might engage in behaviour that could jeopardize the safety of the event. In addition, the system will aim to make all these people more responsible by introducing the monitoring of bad conduct over time and consequently encouraging respectful behaviour.”

21 dangerous incidents listed

Race commissaires can issue these yellow cards for any offence likely to pose a risk to the safety of the competition. There are 21 different incidents listed.

“It will be possible to impose yellow cards either in addition to other sanctions set out in the table of race incidents or as a stand-alone sanction,” the statement read. “It is important to note that the table of race incidents already provides for the possibility to disqualify a rider. This possibility is not affected by the introduction of the yellow card system.”

Check out the funny moment when Zingle realizes he’s done for as the TotalEnergies rider passes him a “yellow card.”